South Delhi Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

South Delhi Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
South Delhi Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for South Delhi was held in Phase 6 on 25 May.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in South Delhi are Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (BJP) and Sahi Ram (AAP).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in South Delhi seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the South Delhi seat was won by BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, while AAP candidate Raghav Chadha had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, South Delhi constituency was won by BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP candidate Col Devinder Sehrawat was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under South Delhi parliamentary constituency include Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Badarpur.
South Delhi is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Delhi.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all seven seats of Delhi National Capital Territory (NCT) went to polls in phase six on 25 May.
The ruling party AAP and Congress have entered into an alliance as part of the INDIA bloc. According to the seat-sharing agreement between the two, Congress fielded its candidates on three seats and AAP has nominated members on the remaining four seats. BJP is contesting all seven seats alone.
BJP has been making clean sweep in the past two Lok Sabha elections (2019 and 2014) in Delhi, winning all seven seats. This year, Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in the alleged excise policy scam is said to be an influencing factor in Delhi’s polls.
Published: 04 Jun 2024,07:41 AM IST