Clashes started after Oberoi announced that 1 vote cast during the election to the standing committee was invalid.
In Photos: BJP-AAP Councillors 'Clash' at MCD House, Ruckus Ensues

Councillors of AAP and BJP clash during the election of members of the MCD Standing Committee, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Also ReadDelhi Mayor Alleges 'Life Threatening' Attack: What Led To Ruckus at MCD House?

New Delhi: Mayor Shelly Oberoi prepares to leave amid clashes between councillors of AAP and BJP during the election of members of the MCD Standing Committee, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Councillors of AAP and BJP clash during the election of members of the MCD Standing Committee, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Councillors of AAP and BJP clash during the election of members of the MCD Standing Committee, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi and councillors during the election of members of the MCD Standing Committee, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

