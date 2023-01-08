PM’s Office Calls High-Level Meet on ‘Sinking’ Town Joshimath

Panic grips Joshimath as cracks emerge in houses, CM orders evacuation.
(File Photo)
After buildings in the Uttarakhand’s Joshimath developed cracks due to shifting soil, the Prime Minister’s office announced a high-level meeting on Joshimath. Principal Secretary to the PM, PK Mishra will hold a review with Cabinet Secretary and senior government officials and members of the National Disaster Management Authority at PM on Sunday afternoon.
District officials of Joshimath and senior officers of Uttarakhand will also attend the review meeting through video conference.
What is happening in Joshimath?
On 3 January, residents of Joshimath woke up to a rattling sound. Cracks in the roads had increased in size and around 600 buildings had cracks in them. Secretary of Disaster Management, Ranjit Sinha told ANI that new cracks had developed and new water sources have emerged in places. He added that water coming from underground is dangerous as it is creating a vacuum, causing sinking.
Did it happen overnight?
No. Over the past few years, experts had warned that large-scale construction work, including hydropower projects could lead to land subsidence. Land subsidenceis a gradual settling or sudden sinking of the Earth's surface owing to subsurface movement of earth materials.
How many have been evacuated so far?
Around 200 people have been evacuated from the town. The town has a population of around 17,000 people and is a popular gateway for pilgrims travelling to Hindu and Sikh shrines.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered the evacuation of 600 families.
Action taken by CM Dhami...
The CM visited the area on Saturday to take stock of the situation. An aerial survey was conducted, and an inspection of the land subsidence-affected areas was done.
He also ordered that a rehabilitation centre be set up. He instructed that danger zones should be vacated immediately, and the disaster control room should be activated.
