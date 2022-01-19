Shiv Sena and NCP Join Hands Ahead of Goa Assembly Polls

The Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced an alliance for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections on Wednesday, 19 January.

According to an NDTV report, NCP leader Praful Patel said that they support like-minded parties with secular thought. “Following this ideology, the MVA [Maha Vikas Aghadi] government was formed in Maharashtra with Congress and Shiv Sena, which is running smoothly. We wanted the same in Goa," he said.