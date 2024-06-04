Shimla Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Shimla Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Shimla Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for Shimla was held in Phase 7 on 1 June.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Shimla are Suresh Kumar Kashyap (BJP) and Vinod Sultanpuri (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Shimla seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Shimla seat was won by BJP candidate Suresh Kumar Kashyap, while Congress candidate Dhani Ram Shandil had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Shimla constituency was won by BJP candidate Virender Kashyap and Congress candidate Mohan Lal Brakta was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Shimla parliamentary constituency include Arki, Nalagarh, Doon, Solan, Kasauli, Pachhad, Nahan, Sri Renukaji, Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog, Kasumpti, Shimla, Shimla Rural, Jubbal-Kotkhai, Rohru.
Shimla is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all four seats of Himachal Pradesh went to polls in phase seven on 1 June.
The electoral contest in Himachal Pradesh is primarily between BJP and Congress. State’s ruling party BJP is contesting all four seats, while its opponent Congress has also fielded its candidates in all four of them.
BJP made a clean sweep in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh, winning all four seats. Similarly, in the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP won the four seats riding high on the ‘Modi wave’, leaving none to Congress.
Published: 04 Jun 2024,07:35 AM IST