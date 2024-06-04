Shillong Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Shillong Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
The Quint
Shillong Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
For all the latest news and updates on Lok Sabha Election Result 2024, click here.
The polling for Shillong was held in Phase 1 on 19 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Shillong are Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh (NPP) and Vincent H. Pala (Congress). The Shillong Lok Sabha constituency has been a Congress bastion since 1998. State Congress President Vincent Pala has been consecutively winning from here since 2009. But going by the state Assembly's numbers, Congress has lost significant ground in Meghalaya.
The state's ruling alliance of NPP-BJP has fielded Meghalaya's only female cabinet minister Ampareen Lyngdoh to take on Pala. Her father has been two-time MP from Shillong in the past.
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Shillong seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Shillong seat was won by Congress candidate Vincent H. Pala, while UDP candidate Jemino Mawthoh had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Shillong constituency was won by Congress candidate Vincent H. Pala and Independent candidate Prechard B. M. Basaiawmoit was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Shillong parliamentary constituency include Nartiang, Jowai, Raliang, Mowkaiaw, Sutnga Saipung, Amlarem, Mawhati, Nongpoh, Jirang, Umsning, Umroi, Mawryngkneng, Pynthorumkhrah, Mawlai, East Shillong, North Shillong, Mylliem, Nongkrem, Sohiong, Mawphlang, Mawsynram, Shella, Pynursla, Sohra, Mawkynrew, Mairang, Mawthadraishan, Nongstoin, Rambrai Jyrngam, Mawshynrut, Ranikor, Mawkyrwat, Khliehriat, Nongthymmai, West Shillong, South Shillong.
Shillong is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Meghalaya.
In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the two constituencies of Meghalaya – Shillong and Tura – went to polls in phase one on 19 April. Both the seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Meghalaya recorded a 76.6% voter turnout in polling across the two constituencies.
National People’s Party (NPP), state’s ruling party, is contesting on both the seats with support of BJP. The NPP candidates are taking on Congress members on both the seats.
In both 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Meghalaya, Congress won the Shillong seat while NPP registered wins in the Tura seat.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 04 Jun 2024,07:35 AM IST