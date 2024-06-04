Sambalpur Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Sambalpur was held in Phase 6 on 25 May.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Sambalpur are Dharmendra Pradhan (BJP) and Pranab Prakash Das (BJD).



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Sambalpur seat.

The Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat has seen quite the political shuffle! Over the past three elections – 2009, 2014, and 2019 – it has switched allegiance between different parties.

In 2009, it was the Congress's turf by a slim margin. Before 2009, it was a stronghold for the BJD with BJP-BJD alliance. This trend reflects the broader changes in Odisha's political landscape.

In 2014's General Elections, Sambalpur constituency was won by BJD candidate Nagendra Kumar Pradhan and BJP candidate Suresh Pujari was the runner-up.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Sambalpur seat was won by BJP candidate Nitesh Ganga Deb, while BJD candidate Nalini Kanta Pradhan had come in second place.

Assembly seats that fall under Sambalpur parliamentary constituency include Kuchinda, Rengali, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Rairakhol, Chhendipada, Athamallik.