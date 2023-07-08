Chhattisgarh Women Becoming Self-Reliant Through RIPA

The sewing unit in RIPA gives employment to women.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The Chhattisgarh government's Rural Industrial Park (RIPA) scheme in Raipur has started providing employment and self-employment opportunities to villagers.
Women are embracing self-reliance through RIPA, aiming to make villages a centre of production and self-reliance. This scheme positively impacts rural communities, as villagers actively work to improve their economic and social status.
A sewing unit was established through RIPA in Shyamnagar gram panchayat, Phingeshwar block, Gariaband district. The unit gave employment to about 50 villagers, while the women working there got an order from the Women and Child Development Department to stitch 14,000 uniforms for anganwadi children. Group members in RIPA engage in handloom, agarbatti manufacturing, and washing.
The women at RIPA also get orders for stitching uniforms
The state government initiated the RIPA scheme to promote rural entrepreneurship and the establishment of small and cottage industries. RIPA provides basic facilities like water, electricity, and land for small industries, making essential commodities accessible to nearby villages without requiring travel to distant cities.
As a result, numerous local activities are taking place, providing employment for a large number of people. It is also making a significant contribution to the villagers' income growth by carrying out traditional activities.
The Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-initiated RIPA scheme provides women with better employment opportunities. The Rural Industrial Park in villages offers local employment and enables women to operate cutting-edge machinery that they would have previously been responsible for at home. To operate these machines, they receive the necessary training.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)