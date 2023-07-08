Chhattisgarh Women Becoming Self-Reliant Through RIPA

The Chhattisgarh government's Rural Industrial Park (RIPA) scheme in Raipur has started providing employment and self-employment opportunities to villagers.

Women are embracing self-reliance through RIPA, aiming to make villages a centre of production and self-reliance. This scheme positively impacts rural communities, as villagers actively work to improve their economic and social status.

A sewing unit was established through RIPA in Shyamnagar gram panchayat, Phingeshwar block, Gariaband district. The unit gave employment to about 50 villagers, while the women working there got an order from the Women and Child Development Department to stitch 14,000 uniforms for anganwadi children. Group members in RIPA engage in handloom, agarbatti manufacturing, and washing.