Ratlam Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Ratlam Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
The Quint
Ratlam Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
For all the latest news and updates on Lok Sabha Election Result 2024, click here.
The polling for Ratlam was held in Phase 4 on 13 May.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Ratlam are Anita Nagarsingh Chouhan (BJP) and Kantilal Bhuria (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Ratlam seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Ratlam seat was won by BJP candidate Guman Singh Damor, while Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Ratlam constituency was won by BJP candidate Dileepsingh Bhuria and Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria was the runner-up.
BJP has been sweeping Madhya Pradesh in the past two Lok Sabha polls. This time, BJP's state leadership has vowed for a clean sweep – aiming for all 29 seats. To spoil saffron party's 'Mission-29', Congress has decided to field its veterans in the electoral turf. This has made the contest interesting in several seats. One such seat is the tribal constituency of Ratlam.
BJP has been winning this seat since the past two LS polls. In this election, the party has given ticket to Anita Chouhan, wife of Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Nagar Singh Chouhan. To challenge the BJP candidate, Congress has entrusted its veteran leader Kantilal Bhuria. Bhuria was a minister in the Manmohan Singh cabinet and has won from this seat in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2009. He lost to BJP's Dileep Singh Bhuria in 2014. However, after BJP MP's demise, Kantital won the 2015 by-polls from here. He again lost the 2019 LS polls here, but then won the 2019 bye-election on Jhabua assembly seat.
Assembly seats that fall under Ratlam parliamentary constituency include Alirajpur, Thandla, Petlawad, Ratlam Rural, Ratlam City, Jobat, Jhabua, Sailana.
Ratlam is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 29 seats of Madhya Pradesh went to polls in the first four phases of voting. The state recorded about 65% voter turnout in polling across the four phases.
State’s ruling party BJP is contesting on all the 29 Lok Sabha seats. Congress and SP formed an alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. According to their seat-sharing agreement, Congress fielded candidates on 28 seats, while SP got Khajuraho's seat under its account. However, in the run up to the polls, SP’s candidature in Khajuraho was rejected and Congress' candidate from Indore withdrew his nomination, leaving Congress' total candidates to 27. In Khajuraho, Congress and SP have extended their support to the candidate of All India Forward Bloc.
BJP won unprecedented 28 out of the 29 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. Congress could win just one seat. BJP's performance was a step-up from the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, when it won 27 seats, while Congress won 2 seats.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 04 Jun 2024,07:26 AM IST