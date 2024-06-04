Rajgarh Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Rajgarh Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
The Quint
Rajgarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
For all the latest news and updates on Lok Sabha Election Result 2024, click here.
The polling for Rajgarh was held in Phase 3 on 7 May.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Rajgarh are Rodmal Nagar (BJP) and Digvijaya Singh (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Rajgarh seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Rajgarh seat was won by BJP candidate Rodmal Nagar, while Congress candidate Mona Sustani had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Rajgarh constituency was won by BJP candidate Rodmal Nagar and Congress candidate Amlabe Narayan Singh was the runner-up.
Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh is witnessing a political duel for its Lok Sabha elections that took place on for 7 May. Incumbent MP from the seat and RSS stalwart Rodmal Nagar seemed sure to bag the seat for the BJP, until Congress decided to field a political heavyweight.
Former CM and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is competing for the seat in what he termed as his “last election”. Scion of the Raghogarh royal family, Singh has influenced Madhya Pradesh’s political scene for nearly four decades. Under his leadership, Rajgarh was once a Congress’ bastion. He had held the parliamentary seat for two terms in 1984 and 1991. After resigning as MP to become Madhya Pradesh CM, his brother Lakshman Singh got elected from the seat during the 1994 bye-elections. Laxman Singh held the seat on Congress’ ticket till 2004, when he switched over to BJP and won the 2004 polls from here on saffron party's ticket. Congress reclaimed this seat in 2009.
However, in the 2014 General Elections, Nagar wrested away the seat with a 2.3 lakh victory margin that increased to 4.3 lakh in the 2019 polls. Nagar, an OBC face enjoys popular support in Rajgarh, where 50% of the voters belong to the OBC category.
Assembly seats that fall under Rajgarh parliamentary constituency include Chachoda, Raghogarh, Narsinghgarh, Biaora, Rajgarh, Khilchipur, Sarangpur, Susner.
Rajgarh is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 29 seats of Madhya Pradesh went to polls in the first four phases of voting. The state recorded about 65% voter turnout in polling across the four phases.
State’s ruling party BJP is contesting on all the 29 Lok Sabha seats. Congress and SP formed an alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. According to their seat-sharing agreement, Congress fielded candidates on 28 seats, while SP got Khajuraho's seat under its account. However, in the run up to the polls, SP’s candidature in Khajuraho was rejected and Congress' candidate from Indore withdrew his nomination, leaving Congress' total candidates to 27. In Khajuraho, Congress and SP have extended their support to the candidate of All India Forward Bloc.
BJP won unprecedented 28 out of the 29 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. Congress could win just one seat. BJP's performance was a step-up from the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, when it won 27 seats, while Congress won 2 seats.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 04 Jun 2024,07:23 AM IST