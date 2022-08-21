Gujarat: 2 Ministers Stripped Off Portfolios in Cabinet Rejig Before Polls

Two ministers were relieved from the cabinet, now under Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.
(Photo:PTI)
The Gujarat government made a major rejig in the Cabinet on Saturday, 20 August, months before the Assembly polls, unseating two ministers from their positions.
According to the state government, Trivedi will now look into Law and Justice, Disaster Management, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs ministries departments while Purnesh Modi will hold Transport, Civil Aviation, Tourism and Pilgrimage Development Ministries.
Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghavi will take the hold of the Revenue Ministry by becoming the Minister of State (MoS) and Jagdish Ishwar Panchal as the Minister of State (MoS) for the Road and Building Ministry.
Trivedi is considered to be the number 2 in the Gujarat government. He took oath immediately after Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the chief minister of Gujarat in September 2021.
During Trivedi's tenure as the revenue minister, he conducted surprise inspections at several offices of the department. His sudden inspections kept him in the news.
The Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in December 2022.
