Gujarat: 2 Ministers Stripped Off Portfolios in Cabinet Rejig Before Polls

According to the state government, Trivedi will now look into Law and Justice, Disaster Management, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs ministries departments while Purnesh Modi will hold Transport, Civil Aviation, Tourism and Pilgrimage Development Ministries.

Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghavi will take the hold of the Revenue Ministry by becoming the Minister of State (MoS) and Jagdish Ishwar Panchal as the Minister of State (MoS) for the Road and Building Ministry.