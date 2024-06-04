Rajampet Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Rajampet was held in Phase 4 on 13 May.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Rajampet are P V Midhun Reddy (YSRCP), Nallari Kirankumar Reddy (BJP), and Shaik Basheed (Congress).



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Rajampet seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Rajampet seat was won by YSRCP candidate P. V. Midhun Reddy, while TDP candidate D A Sathya Prabha had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Rajampet constituency was won by YSRCP candidate P.V.Midhun Reddy and BJP candidate D. Purandeswari was the runner-up.

Andhra Pradesh’s 25 Lok Sabha seats went to the polls in the fourth phase, on 13 May, the state witnessed a contest primarily between YSRCP and NDA alliance members Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), and BJP. The Rajampet seat is among the seats which is being closely watched.

With hopes of holding office for a third term, YSRCP is fielding its incumbent MP from the seat, PV Midhun Reddy. Son of Andhra Pradesh minister Ramachandra Reddy, Mithun Reddy is also the floor leader of the YSRCP in Lok Sabha. His challenger on the seat from the NDA alliance is former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Kiran Kumar Reddy, who is fighting on BJP's ticket. Former MLA from Rajampet’s Pileru Assembly Seat, Kiran Kumar Reddy is also a second-generation politician. His father Amaranth Reddy was a minister in the state cabinet under PV Narsimha Rao's chief ministership. Kiran Reddy switched from Congress party to BJP in 2023.



Since its formation in 2011, YSRCP has dominated Rajampet’s political landscape, securing successive victories in the 2014 and 2019 polls with high vote shares of 52% and 57%, respectively. Prior to this, the seat was Congress’ stronghold. The grand-old party saw repeated victories here from 1957 to 2009, losing only occasionally to Swatantra Party in 1962 and to TDP in 1984 & 1999. Historically, BJP has never had any presence in Rajampet’s political circles.



With support from TDP and JSP, Kiran Kumar Reddy hopes to bag the seat for BJP in this election. But that won't be easy given YSRCP's tight grip in Rajampet.





Assembly seats that fall under Rajampet parliamentary constituency include Kodur (Sc), Madanapalle, Pileru, Punganur, Rajampet, Rayachoti, Thamballapalle.