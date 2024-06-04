Rajampet Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Rajampet Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Rajampet Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for Rajampet was held in Phase 4 on 13 May.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Rajampet are P V Midhun Reddy (YSRCP), Nallari Kirankumar Reddy (BJP), and Shaik Basheed (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Rajampet seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Rajampet seat was won by YSRCP candidate P. V. Midhun Reddy, while TDP candidate D A Sathya Prabha had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Rajampet constituency was won by YSRCP candidate P.V.Midhun Reddy and BJP candidate D. Purandeswari was the runner-up.
Andhra Pradesh’s 25 Lok Sabha seats went to the polls in the fourth phase, on 13 May, the state witnessed a contest primarily between YSRCP and NDA alliance members Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), and BJP. The Rajampet seat is among the seats which is being closely watched.
With hopes of holding office for a third term, YSRCP is fielding its incumbent MP from the seat, PV Midhun Reddy. Son of Andhra Pradesh minister Ramachandra Reddy, Mithun Reddy is also the floor leader of the YSRCP in Lok Sabha. His challenger on the seat from the NDA alliance is former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Kiran Kumar Reddy, who is fighting on BJP's ticket. Former MLA from Rajampet’s Pileru Assembly Seat, Kiran Kumar Reddy is also a second-generation politician. His father Amaranth Reddy was a minister in the state cabinet under PV Narsimha Rao's chief ministership. Kiran Reddy switched from Congress party to BJP in 2023.
Since its formation in 2011, YSRCP has dominated Rajampet’s political landscape, securing successive victories in the 2014 and 2019 polls with high vote shares of 52% and 57%, respectively. Prior to this, the seat was Congress’ stronghold. The grand-old party saw repeated victories here from 1957 to 2009, losing only occasionally to Swatantra Party in 1962 and to TDP in 1984 & 1999. Historically, BJP has never had any presence in Rajampet’s political circles.
With support from TDP and JSP, Kiran Kumar Reddy hopes to bag the seat for BJP in this election. But that won't be easy given YSRCP's tight grip in Rajampet.
Assembly seats that fall under Rajampet parliamentary constituency include Kodur (Sc), Madanapalle, Pileru, Punganur, Rajampet, Rayachoti, Thamballapalle.
Rajampet is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Andhra Pradesh.
All 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh went to polls along with state's 175 Assembly seats in phase four on 13 May. It recorded a voter turnout of over 80%.
Out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, the state’s ruling party, YSRCP, is contesting on all of them, while its opponents in the state have formed alliances. BJP, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Jana Sena Party (JSP) comprise the NDA in Andhra Pradesh. According to their seat-sharing agreement, BJP has fielded its candidates on six seats, TDP on 17 seats, and JSP on the remaining two seats. INDIA bloc parties – Congress, CPI(M), and CPI – are also in the electoral fray here. While the grand old party, Congress, is contesting on 23 seats, CPI(M) and CPI have fielded candidates on one seat each.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP made a sweeping win by bagging 22 seats. The remaining three seats were won by TDP. While in the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, YSRCP won eight seats, TDP won 15 seats, and BJP won two seats.
