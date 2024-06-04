Raipur Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Raipur was held in Phase 3 on 7 May.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Raipur are Brijmohan Agrawal (BJP) and Vikas Upadhyay (Congress).



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Raipur seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Raipur seat was won by BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Soni, while Congress candidate Pramod Dubey had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Raipur constituency was won by BJP candidate Ramesh Bais and Congress candidate Satya Narayan Sharma (Sattu Bhaiya) was the runner-up.

Of the 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in Chhattisgarh, an interesting electoral battle is unfolding for the Raipur seat. It has been under BJP’s stronghold for over two decades now. BJP's Ramesh Bais won from here for seven times between 1989 and 2014. In the 2019 elections, the BJP continued its success with new candidate Sunil Kumar Soni, who secured the seat with a 32% vote margin over the Congress.

This election cycle, the BJP has fielded Brijmohan Agarwal, the current education minister of Chhattisgarh and an eight-time MLA. Agarwal's political journey includes four consecutive terms as MLA for Raipur Town before it was reconstituted into Raipur City South constituency in 2008, where he has since won four additional terms.



On the other hand, the Congress has fielded former MLA Vikas Upadhyay against BJP in the electoral fray. Upadhyay has a significant background in the party, starting from roles in the Congress Student Wing, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and rising to National Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). He was also chosen to serve as parliamentary secretary in the Chhattisgarh government in 2020.



Assembly seats that fall under Raipur parliamentary constituency include Balodabazar, Bhatapara, Dharsiwa, Raipur City Gramin, Raipur City West, Raipur City North, Raipur City South, Arang, Abhanpur.