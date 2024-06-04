Purnia Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Purnia was held in Phase 2 on 26 April.



Bihar’s Purnia is up for a triangular fight after local heavyweight Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav filed his nomination as an independent candidate against JD(U) general secretary Santosh Kumar Kushwaha and RJD’s Bima Bharti. Yadav had merged his Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) with the Congress in March 2024 eyeing for a Lok Sabha ticket. However, after Congress declared RJD's Bima Bharti as the INDIA candidate for the seat, Yadav filed his nomination as an independent candidate.



Yadav's candidature is significant because he has been a three-time MP from Purnia (two of which was as an independent candidate). He has also won Madhepura Lok Sabha seat twice on RJD’s ticket.



Having won two consecutive times from this seat, Kushwaha faces anti-incumbency this time. RJD's Bima Bharti, is a five-time MLA from Purnia's Rupali assembly seat.



In the last Lok Sabha polls, BJP-JD(U)-led NDA had won 39 seats out of the 40 in Bihar, while Congress won one. As per INDIA bloc's seat-sharing pact in Bihar, RJD is contesting on 26 seats, Congress on nine, and the Left parties on five. Purnia fell under RJD's quota.



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Purnia seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Purnia seat was won by JD(U) candidate Santosh Kumar, while Congress candidate Uday Singh Alias Pappu Singh had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Purnia constituency was won by JD (U) candidate Santosh Kumar and BJP candidate Uday Singh Alias Pappu Singh was the runner-up.



Assembly seats that fall under Purnia parliamentary constituency include Kasba, Banmankhi (Sc), Rupauli, Dhamdaha, Purnia, Korha (Sc).