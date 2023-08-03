Teach Less, Learn More: Punjab Govt Sends Teachers to IIM Ahmedabad For Training

Amit Gagneja, principal of the Government Girls' Senior Secondary School in Punjab's Fazilka district, who returned from Singapore on 30 July, told The Quint that the training programme was an educational leadership development programme that focused on self-discipline, school development plans, monitoring, different teaching methodologies, classroom impact, and understanding how the Singapore education system works.

"It also included improving classroom teaching effectiveness, enhancing leadership skills, and motivating staff," Gagneja added.

In Singapore, the delegation also visited primary and secondary schools, and At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy to observe students' experiences, curriculum choices, books studied, infrastructure, teaching methods, and collaborative approaches.

Gagneja's takeaway was how they can adopt the "technology and methodology of Singapore" – which is based on TLLM or Teaching Less, Learning More. "This approach streamlines syllabuses and adopts teaching methods that better engage students and prepare them for the real world," he told The Quint.