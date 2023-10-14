Protests Erupt in Hyderabad After 25-Year-Old TSPSC Aspirant Dies by Suicide

A 25-year-old Telangana State Public Service Commission aspirant, identified as Pravalika, died by suicide in her hostel room in Hyderabad’s Ashok Nagar area on Friday, 13 October.

Pravalika, who hailed from Warangal, was allegedly frustrated after the repeated cancellation and postponement of the TSPSC exams.

Protests erupted after the news reached other students. A large gathering of students did not allow the police to “shift the deceased’s body,” reported news agency ANI.

ANI also quoted a police official as saying that in a suicide note left behind by Pravalika, she apologised to her parents for not doing “anything for them.” A probe is underway in the case, police officials have said.