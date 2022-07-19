Woman Gives Birth Outside Ward in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital; DCW Issues Notice

The hospital maintained that she had been examined on Monday evening.

“As Safdarjung Hospital has a no refusal policy, she was examined by the SR (senior resident) on duty at 5:45 pm on 18.07.22 and her condition was found to be 33+6 weeks gestation with preeclampsia in early labour. The patient was offered admission but she did not return with the admission paper," the statement read.

It further said, “The next day, senior resident on morning GRR (gynae receiving room) duty was informed that a patient was delivering outside. A team from GRR was dispatched immediately and the patient's delivery was taken care of.”

The hospital said that there are six doctors, including two senior doctors, in the GRR.