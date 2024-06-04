Ponnani Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all of Kerala’s 20 seats went to polls in phase two on 26 April. The state saw a voter turnout of just over 70% this election season.



The primary contest on the 20 seats of Kerala is between the Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF. The two parties, however, are part of the INDIA bloc, but contesting against each other in Kerala. As per the seat-sharing agreement between UDF parties, Congress is contesting on 16 seats, while RSP, KC, and IUML are contesting on 1, 1, and 2 seats, respectively. According to LDF's alliance in Kerala, CPI(M) is fielding candidates on 15 seats, CPI on 4 seats, and Kerala Congress (M) on the remaining 1 seat.



BJP and its ally are also part of the race here. While BJP is competing on 17 seats, its ally BDJS is contesting on the remaining three seats.



With 15 seats in its pocket, Congress swept the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala. Two seats were won by its ally IUML. LDF's CPI(M). KC(M) and RSP could win just one seat each. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, Congress won eight seats, CPI(M) won five seats, IUML won two, while CPI, RSP, and Kerala Congress one seat each. Independent candidates won the remaining two seats.