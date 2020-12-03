Yogi Govt May Scrap 44-Yr-Old Interfaith Marriage Incentive Scheme

Earlier, to avail the benefits under this scheme, an interfaith couple had to apply to the district court within two years of their marriage. Once the verification was completed, the couple would be provided with a certain amount of money.

In 2017, the Uttar Pradesh government stated that the couple who convert their religion after marriage will not be given any incentive under the scheme.

"In UP, 11 interfaith couples were beneficiaries of the scheme last year and got Rs 50,000 each," said a government spokesman, reported IANS.