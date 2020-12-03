Yogi Govt May Scrap 44-Yr-Old Interfaith Marriage Incentive Scheme

After passing the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, the state government is now planning to remove a scheme which incentivises interfaith marriage for 44 years.
Uttarakhand which was carved out from the Uttar Pradesh two decades ago, had retained the incentive scheme, but now as per various reports, the state has been mulling over withdrawing the scheme, reported Times of India.
Earlier, to avail the benefits under this scheme, an interfaith couple had to apply to the district court within two years of their marriage. Once the verification was completed, the couple would be provided with a certain amount of money.
In 2017, the Uttar Pradesh government stated that the couple who convert their religion after marriage will not be given any incentive under the scheme.
"In UP, 11 interfaith couples were beneficiaries of the scheme last year and got Rs 50,000 each," said a government spokesman, reported IANS.
The official further stated that this year, no amount has been released. The four applications that were filed remain pending, reported IANS.
(With inputs from IANS)
