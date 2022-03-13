Yogi Adityanath in Delhi Today To Discuss New Cabinet With PM Modi

Quoting sources, NDTV reported that the BJP leadership is considering fresh faces in the Cabinet and has prepared a basic list of probable deputy chief minister and ministers on the basis of qualification, caste, and regional equations.

Keshav Prasad Maurya, an Other Backward Class (OBC) leader and also the state's deputy CM, lost from Sirathu in the elections.

The BJP, which won 255 seats in the Assembly, created history in this crucial election by being a party that has been re-elected to power in the state for the first time in over three decades.