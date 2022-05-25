NIA Demands Death Penalty for Yasin Malik in Terror Funding Case, Sentence Today

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik being produced at Patiala House court, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 25 May 25 2022.
(Photo: PTI)
A court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, 25 May, will announce the quantum of sentence for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik who was convicted in a terror funding case.
The NIA has sought the death penalty for Malik, according to reports.
The chief of militant group Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Malik was produced at the court in Delhi earlier on Wednesday amid heavy security.
The case against Malik was over the JKLF carrying out attacks on security forces in 2017 along with other terrorist organisations, like Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Hizb-ul-Mujahiddin (HM), and Jaish-e- Mohd (JeM).
Malik was booked under several acts of terrorism, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Malik on 10 May had pleaded guilty to all charges including the UAPA.
