Yasin Malik Pleads Guilty Before Delhi Court in 2017 Terrorism Case

Separatist leader Mohammad Yasin Malik pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), before a Delhi court on Tuesday, 10 May. The case pertained to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities in the Kashmir valley in 2017, court sources informed, according to PTI.

They informed that Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Malik told the court that he would not be contesting the charges levelled against him.

The charges against Malik included Section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being a member of a terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.