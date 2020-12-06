Would Have Still Been K’Taka CM If I Allied With BJP: Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leader Siddaramaiah got into a war of words over the weekend, blaming each other for the fall of the Congress-JDS alliance in the state.
On 5 December, Saturday, Kumaraswamy said that he would have remained the Chief Minister of the state if not for his alliance with the Congress.
He said if he had continued to maintain good relations with the BJP instead of falling into “the Congress trap” in 2018, he would finish the full term.
Speaking to the media in Mysuru at a press conference, he said the BJP did not hurt him the way Congress did by tarnishing the reputation that he built up over 12 years in just a few months.
He spoke of his father, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda as well, because of whose secular beliefs he didn’t forge an alliance with the BJP.
“Only because I did not want to hurt my father in his old age, I allied with Congress. In the 18 months I was the CM, I allocated Rs 19,000 crore to constituencies of Congress MLAs. But what happened? Siddaramaiah and his gang did everything to destroy my reputation," Kumaraswamy alleged.
“Why did I shed tears in just a month's time after I became CM in 2018? I knew what was going on. The BJP did not hurt me in 2008 the way the Congress did in 2018: HD Kumaraswamy, former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader,” he added.
Responding to Kumaraswamy’s statements against the Congress, Siddaramaiah hit back saying Kumaraswamy is known for his lies.
His tears were for political gains to Siddaramaiah claimed.
“Crying is the culture of HD Deve Gowda family. They cry in happiness and in sorrow. They cry to impress and make people believe them. That is why HD Kumaraswamy's tears have no value.”
