What Lies Ahead for INDIA Bloc? Answer May Lie in How Each of Them Performed

The AAP has already ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Congress in the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls. The decision was taken in the party’s organisational team two days after the election results, headed by Gopal Rai. The AAP won just 3 of the 22 seats it contested in, spread across 5 states: Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana and Goa. All 3 of its wins have come from Punjab, where it is the ruling party.

Other parties like the DMK, which has traditionally had an alliance with Congress in state assemblies too, is likely to continue with the partnership. Mamata Banerjee’s TMC doesn’t get along too well with the Congress’ West Bengal unit, didn’t contest the 2021 state elections in alliance either and is highly unlikely to do so in the near future.

In Uttar Pradesh, where Congress had won just 1 seat in the 2019 elections, the party increased its tally to 6, of the 17 seats it contested on. The Samajwadi Party, which contested on the remaining 62 seats, won 37, a strike rate of 59 per cent. While numerically, it’s clear that the Congress dragged down the overall tally of the alliance in Uttar Pradesh. However, vote transfer, especially of the Dalit community to the Samajwadi Party due to its alliance with Congress is not something that can be quantified. The CSDS-Lokniti survey showed that the Yadav and Muslim voters consolidated behind the INDIA coalition along with a significant share of non-Jatav Dalit voters. The CSDS survey also revealed that Rahul Gandhi was marginally ahead of Narendra Modi as the PM choice. The results thus also signals a revival for the cadre of the Congress party in the state, making it likely that the SP and Congress will have to work together in the state assembly polls.



The Maharashtra assembly polls, also scheduled for later in 2024, along with Haryana and Delhi are where the alliance’s future is most uncertain, despite performing well. Hours after the Lok Sabha results on 4 June, rumors began to surface that the Shiv Sena (UBT) is in touch with the NDA. The party dismissed all such rumors and said they will continue with the INDIA bloc. “Maharashtra is always tricky. Now more than ever with so many party splits. Ideally, the alliance should continue as the Lok Sabha polls have proven people prefer the original over the copies. But state and central polls always require a different set of factors to be considered,” said a Congress source.