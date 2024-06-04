'Moral Defeat For Modi': Congress' Kharge, Rahul Gandhi on Lok Sabha Results

Rahul Gandhi addressed press conference after winning Raebareli and Wayanad.
(Photo: The Quint)
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a press conference on the evening of 4 June, after the day's counting trends showed INDIA bloc giving a tough fight to the BJP-led NDA bloc.
Meanwhile, Rahul has won both the Raebareli and Wayanad constituency seats.
Watch Kharge & Rahul's whole address here!
