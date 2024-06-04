Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Elections Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Moral Defeat For Modi': Congress' Kharge, Rahul Gandhi on Lok Sabha Results

Watch Kharge & Rahul's address as INDIA bloc gives a tough fight to the BJP-led NDA.
Jaspreet Singh
Rahul Gandhi addressed press conference after winning Raebareli and Wayanad.

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rahul Gandhi addressed press conference after winning Raebareli and Wayanad.</p></div>
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a press conference on the evening of 4 June, after the day's counting trends showed INDIA bloc giving a tough fight to the BJP-led NDA bloc.

Meanwhile, Rahul has won both the Raebareli and Wayanad constituency seats.

Watch Kharge & Rahul's whole address here!

