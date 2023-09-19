'Huge Betrayal, Incomplete Bill': Opposition Reacts to Women's Reservation Bill

The Women's Reservation Bill, or the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', which proposes to reserve 33 percent of the seats in Lok Sabha and state legislative Assemblies for women, was tabled in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday, 19 September.

Congress has called out the bill, saying that it is a "huge betrayal of the hopes of crores of Indian women."

Here's what Opposition leaders are saying: