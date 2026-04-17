Women’s Quota-Linked Bill Falls: Modi Govt's First Loss in Parliament—What Next?

The Constitution Amendment Bill providing 33 percent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and legislative bodies was defeated in the Lok Sabha on 17 April, Friday, with the Modi government failing to get a two-third majority in the House.

In the vote division, 298 MPs voted in favour of the Bill and 230 voted against it. Since this is a constitution amendment, it required a two-third majority—and not a simple majority.

The Opposition made it clear that they are in support of women's reservation but they accused the Modi government of carrying out "delimitation by stealth" using women's reservation as a trojan horse.

"We are in favour of women's reservation. If the government implements the Women's Reservation Bill passed in 2023, the entire Opposition will support it without exception," Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi told the media.