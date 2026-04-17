Constitution Amendment Bill to Link Women's Quota to Delimitation Defeated in LS

As highlighted by The Hindu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated during the debate that the bill was "nothing to do with women empowerment" and accused the government of attempting to change the electoral map while bypassing a caste census. He asserted, "This is nothing short of an anti-national Act. Under no circumstance are we going to allow you to do this. The entire Opposition is going to defeat the attempt of yours to attack the nation state and deprive the Dalits and OBCs of their rightful place in society."