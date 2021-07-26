With Yediyurappa's Exit On the Cards, BL Santhosh Might Be Next Karnataka CM

With the countdown for the change of guard nearing, the BJP top brass is contemplating to recommend the incumbent national general secretary (organisation) of the party, BL Santhosh, as the successor of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
The speculation about change of guard gained unprecedented momentum in the state after the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman and the BJP's ageing mascot in Karnataka, on Friday, 23 July, said that he would abide by the party high-command's decision whether to remain as chief minister or to quit.
According to top level BJP functionaries in New Delhi, apart from Santhosh, the top brass is also mulling over four deputy chief ministers retaining Laxman Suvadi, who belongs to the Lingayat community, which is one of the biggest in Karnataka comprising nearly 15 percent of the state's population.
One of the functionaries said that Yediyurappa will be resigning on Monday after citing his ill-health as reason during the BJP's legislator's meeting.
The functionary further elaborated that among the three incumbent DCMs, in all probability, Laxman Suvadi is likely to continue, while C N Ashwath Narayan, belonging to the Vokkaliga community, may be replaced with former Karnataka Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, who is one of the 12 Union ministers dropped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The functionary added that first time MLA, Rupali Naik from Karwar who belongs to OBC Maratha community, is likely to clinch the post of deputy chief minister under the OBC category.
It is yet to be decided whether to appoint an SC or an ST leader for the deputy chief minister post, in order to shore up a sizeable chunk of the SC/ST votes in the state.
The functionary added that the new chief minister will be sworn in along with others in a day or two after 26 July.
