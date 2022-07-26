Won't Join Any Other Political Party, Will Remain Independent: Yashwant Sinha

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, who recently lost the presidential poll as an opposition candidate, on Tuesday, 26 July, said he will not join any other political party and remain “independent”.
Sinha, 84, also said he is yet to decide on what role he wants to play in public life going ahead.
Sinha was the joint nominee of non-BJP parties, including the Congress and the TMC.
NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, who won the presidential poll, took oath as the 15th President of India on Monday.
Asked if he is in touch with the TMC leadership, Sinha replied in the negative.
Sinha, a bitter critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had joined the TMC in March 2021, days ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls. He had quit the saffron party in 2018.
