Why Tejasvi Surya Was Made to Withdraw His ‘Reconversion’ Comment

Surya had also said that groups who converted to other religions (like Christianity and Islam) during the course of India’s history must be reconverted to Hinduism on a “war footing,” and this includes converting Muslims in Pakistan to Hinduism. However, this could create a diplomatic row for the NDA government in Delhi.

In view of this, sources have told TNM that Surya who was in Lucknow, was told by a senior RSS leader close to PM Modi to issue the statement and not fan the controversy any further. Sources also confirmed that Surya had received instruction on the wordings of the ‘withdrawal’ as well.

Tejasvi has routinely targeted minorities. In December 2019, during a pro-CAA rally in Bengaluru, Surya had said that only “illiterates and puncture-wallahs” had a problem with the CAA.

In August 2020, he had tweeted saying “control of State power by Hindus is absolutely essential for sustenance of Dharma. When we didn’t control State, we lost our temple. When we regained, we rebuilt” (sic).

In May 2021, Surya had gone to a BBMP COVID-19 war-room and while alleging a bed-allocation scandal by the employees there, he had read out a list of employees he claimed were involved in it, all Muslims.

Initially Surya was defiant, claiming he merely read the names from the list handed to him, and had refused to apologise. Later, after much outrage, he yielded and reportedly issued an apology to the employees of the war-room.