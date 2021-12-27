'Caused Avoidable Controversy': Tejasvi Surya Withdraws 'Ghar Wapsi' Comment

Bengaluru Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tejasvi Surya, who recently came under fire for saying that all religious mutts "should take the initiative to bring back people from other religions, to Hinduism," on Monday, 27 December, said that he was "unconditionally" withdrawing his comments, adding that they had created an "avoidable controversy".
On Saturday, speaking at Vishwarpanam programme of Sri Krishna mutt, Surya had said that the work of preventing religious conversion and bringing back those who had converted from Hinduism to other religions should happen on a 'war-footing'.
The MP had suggested that there was no way out other than 'Ghar Wapsi'.
He also added that violence against Hindus has made them lose their self-esteem and respect.
“We have built Ram Mandir in this country. Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir is done away with. We should convert the Muslims of Pakistan to Hinduism. We have to prioritise ghar wapsi. Pakistan is included in the idea of Akhanda Bharath. Mutts and temples should take leadership in this regard," he said.
The Bengaluru MP's remarks came days after the Karnataka Assembly passed the controversial anti-conversion bill despite increasing opposition.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)