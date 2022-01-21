Who is Congress' CM Face for UP Polls? Priyanka Drops Hints That it Could be Her

When she was asked if she would indeed be contesting the election and where would she be contesting from, she said, “You will get to know. So far, we haven’t decided on anything.”

Priyanka Gandhi does not have to win an Assembly seat to be Chief Minister. In fact, in the last 18 years none of the Chief Ministers of the state stood for Assembly elections.

Both Akhilesh Yadav and Yogi Adityanath became chief ministers first and were elected to the state's Legislative Council later.

However, Yogi Adityanath who has been declared as the BJP’s CM face will be contesting from his bastion — Gorakhpur in the elections that are slated for the next month.