‘Where Was Rahul When Farmers Protested in Punjab’: Harsimrat Kaur

Former Union Minister for agriculture, Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Siromani Akali Dal slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 15 January, after he showed support for the farmers protesting against the farm laws by participating in protests in Delhi.
Making a reference to Gandhi’s grandmother, former PM Indira Gandhi, Kaur asked where Gandhi was when the farmers were protesting in Punjab, or where he was when the farm bills were passed.
Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several party workers marched towards Raj Niwas, the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, to gherao the Governor house in protest against the three farm laws.
He also alleged that PM Modi doesn't respect farmers and intends to tire out those protesting against the laws in Delhi.
The two leaders also met Congress MPs Ravneet Singh Bittu and Gurjeet Singh Aujla who have been protesting against the laws at Jantar Mantar along with several other Congress leaders and workers. Bittu and Aujla were later detained by the police.
