‘Where Was Rahul When Farmers Protested in Punjab’: Harsimrat Kaur

Former Union Minister for agriculture, Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Siromani Akali Dal slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 15 January, after he showed support for the farmers protesting against the farm laws by participating in protests in Delhi.

Making a reference to Gandhi’s grandmother, former PM Indira Gandhi, Kaur asked where Gandhi was when the farmers were protesting in Punjab, or where he was when the farm bills were passed.