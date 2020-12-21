‘Genuine’: Bengal Speaker Accepts Suvendu Adhikari’s Resignation

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday, 21 December, accepted the resignation of Suvendu Adhikari with immediate effect, two days after he joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

On Friday, Banerjee had refused to accept the resignation of Adhikari and had asked him to appear before him on Monday. The Speaker had reportedly said the resignation was not accepted owing to procedural flaws.

Ahead of the West Bengal elections next year, Adhikari had tendered his resignation as a member of the Trinamool Congress as well as from the membership of the Legislative Assembly last week.