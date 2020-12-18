‘Procedural Flaws’: Suvendu Adhikari’s Resignation Not Accepted
Ahead of the West Bengal elections next year, Adhikari tendered his resignation as TMC member as well as MLA.
West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday, 18 December, refused to accept the resignation of Suvendu Adhikari and has asked him to appear before him on Monday, 21 December.
Ahead of the West Bengal elections next year, Adhikari tendered his resignation as a member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as well as from the membership of the Legislative Assembly. He is expected to join BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he visits the state.
The Speaker said on Friday that the resignation has not been accepted owing to procedural flaws, reported news agency PTI.
“I have examined the letter and found that the date isn’t specified in it. I hadn’t been informed that his (Suvendu Adhikari) resignation is voluntary and genuine. So, it’s not possible to accept it. I’ve asked him to appear before me on 21 December.”West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, as quoted by ANI
Adhikari had earlier tendered his resignation as minister from the Mamata Banerjee-led state Cabinet on 27 November. He had also left the chairperson’s post of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC) two days before that.
Sources cited by IANS said that Adhikari was unhappy with organisational decisions taken by Abhishek Banerjee and political strategist Prashant Kishor. Adhikari and Banerjee were even seen taking potshots indirectly at each other, without taking names at recent public meetings.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.