PM Modi Addresses Visva Bharati University Centenary Celebrations

PM Narendra Modi addresses the centenary celebrations of Visva Bharati University in West Bengal, founded by Rabindranath Tagore.

PM Modi is addressing the event via video conferencing from New Delhi.

Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' are also present at the event.

The Prime Minister started his speech with a quote by Tagore.

"Visva Bharati is the worship place for the vision of India that Gurudeb Rabindranath Tagore had envisioned for India", said PM Modi at the speech.

"India is the only major country which is moving in the right direction to achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement", he further said.