As BJP’s Bengal Rath Yatra Commences, Focus On Women, Minorities

As allegations of a “divisive” event pours in from the TMC, BJP has tried to tone down the ‘religiosity’ of the event.

“In Indian parlance, “Rath” is the term used for a vehicle. Any vehicle can be a rath. This is only a grand rally that will touch every constituency and with that, all the people in the state”, says Bengal BJP Vice President, Jay Prakash Mazumdar, to The Quint.

Mazumdar further claims that the party is targeting an outreach to almost 3 crore people, including their own cadre.

“This is also a way to infuse passion and exuberance in our cadre. In every constituency that the yatra will travel to, even booth level leaders will take part in the programme”, he added.

The main messaging will revolve around the drawbacks of the 10-year TMC rule in the state, focusing especially on corruption, law and order and the BJP’s favourite point of attack for Mamata’s party- tolabaaji (extortion).

The yatra will also focus on promoting the efficacy of central policies and schemes.