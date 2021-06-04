BengaliPrimeMinister: Why An Age-Old Discussion Has Started Again

Jyoti Basu, one of the state’s longest serving Chief Ministers, was allegedly in contention to become PM in 1996 when the coalition of party’s known as the United Front came to power. Basu, who was considered to be the most experienced administrator of all the leaders in the Front, was suggested as a possible PM contender. However, the story goes that the CPI(M) Politburo and its Kerala lobby opposed his nomination. The reason given was that a Marxist leader like Basu should not be the face of a coalition that was an amalgamation of many parties with differing ideologies. A regimented party man, Basu accepted the decision, but within months spoke out against it. This was one of the few times that Basu deviated from the party line in his decades long political career.

The case with Pranab Mukherjee was slightly different. Though not a mass leader in Bengal, Mukherjee was influential in the Delhi circles and was very close to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. After her assassination in 1984, it was expected that Mukherjee would be offered the PM’s chair, but Rajiv Gandhi was appointed . During this transition, though, Mukherjee’s Prime Ministerial ambitions were out in the open for all to see and senior party leaders, some his rivals, would not let the Gandhis forget about the same.

In 2009, when the UPA government came to power, Mukherjee’s name was once again doing the rounds as a possible PM candidate. It is said that when Manmohan Singh was announced as PM instead, Mukherjee was saddened that a man who was once junior minister in his department was considered over him. It is said that his evident ambition made the Sonia Gandhi-led Congress high command think that he would take power away from the Gandhis.

Mukherjee’s appointment as President later, however, ensured that this ambition gained some amount of fruition. Therefore, while he couldn’t give Bengal its first PM, it gave the state its first President.