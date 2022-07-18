Manipur Governor La Ganesan Gets Additional Charge of West Bengal

The BJP had on Saturday announced ex-governor Dhankhar's candidature for election to the post of vice president.
Manipur Governor La. Ganesan being administered oath by Calcutta High Court Judge Prakash Shrivastava during his swearing-in ceremony, after he was given additional charge of West Bengal governor, in Kolkata.

La. Ganesan on the evening of Monday, 18 July, took oath as the new governor of West Bengal following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been nominated by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as its vice presidential candidate.

Ganesan, who is also the governor of Manipur, has been given the additional charge of West Bengal.

He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, other state ministers and Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Banerjee welcomed the new governor by presenting him a flower bouquet after the swearing-in ceremony.

The BJP had on Saturday announced Dhankhar's candidature for election to the post of vice president.

