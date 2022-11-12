Who Made ‘The Kerala Story’ & Why Were They Embroiled in Controversies Before?

Director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Amrut Lal Shah are the makers behind Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story.
(Photo: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
With CPI(M) & Congress opposing The Kerala Story and BJP backing filmmaker Sudipto Sen’s work, the movie is at the center of a political storm in Kerala.
According to the movie's teaser, up to 32,000 Kerala women were "converted" to Islam and coerced into joining the terrorist group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The Quint takes a look at who the makers behind The Kerala Story are and what they were up to before the release of the film.
Director of The Kerala Story, Sudipto Sen is an independent filmmaker. Some of his works include Aasma (2018), Lucknow Times (2015), and The Last Monk (2006).
What are the controversies around him?
In 2021, in an interview with Citti Media, the film's director said that he arrived at that number (32,000) based on figures given to the Kerala Assembly by former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. However, the fact-checking news website AltNews reported that there was "no proof" to support this claim.
Even prior to the recent film, Sen had courted controversy.
In April 2018, Sen’s previous work, In the Name of Love, which is an hour-long documentary on the issue of alleged illegal religious conversion of women in Kerala, courted controversy.
Sen said that it was his patriotic duty to expose the manner in which thousands of girls were converted and trafficked abroad. Sudipto Sen also made his stance against the communism clear, stating that it has become increasingly irrelevant and that communism is fading away and "dying its own death."
The Kerala Story is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. He is a producer and director of films and TV shows in India who has mostly backed stories that are centered around police officers, the Indian army, RAW agents, and terrorists. To mention a few, they are Akshay Kumar’s Holiday: A soldier is never off duty, John Abraham and Sonakshi Sinha's Force 2, and the Commando franchise with Vidyut Jammwal in the lead.
What are the controversies around him?
In 2012, he courted controversy after speaking up about the "political gains" involved in the "overt regressive censorship" behind his film The Dirty Picture (TDP).
Vipul said, "When you can have bold shows like Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao and Bigg Boss being aired, why not TDP, which had its cuts in place and had gotten a U/A certificate?"
Also, Elnaaz Norouzi of Sacred Games had accused Vipul of sexual harassment. In October 2018, during the #MeToo movement, the Iranian model-turned-actor alleged that Vipul made a sexual advance on her while they were "auditioning" for a part in his film Namaste England. He had, however, approached the IFTDA's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), which had gave him a clean chit in 2019, following an investigation.
After the teaser release, the BJP bigwigs have come out in support of the film.
Amit Malviya, in charge of BJP’s national IT department, tweeted, "The Kerala Story movie’s teaser has run into rough weather with powerful forces trying to scuttle the movie. A formal complaint has been filed with the Kerala police to check the veracity of the claims made in the trailer. Who are these people who don’t want the truth to come out?"
Amit Malviya's tweet on The Kerala story
The Quint had reported earlier that the Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) directed Thiruvananthapuram Police Commissioner to register an FIR against the crew of the film based on a complaint sent by a Tamil-Nadu based journalist to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
K Surendran, the Kerala state president of the BJP, criticised the Kerala government for filing a case against the filmmakers. He said that the Kerala government had no right to register a case as they advocate for freedom of speech and expression. He tweeted, tagging the chief minister of the state:
VD Satheesan, a Congressman and the leader of the opposition in the Kerala Assembly, has demanded that the film be banned.
“I have seen that teaser. It’s a clear case of misinformation. There is nothing like that happening in Kerala. This is to tarnish the image of Kerala in front of other states. This is spreading hatred, so it should be banned. In normal scenarios, we are against banning films, but these types of misinformation will lead to communal issues,” congress party leader was quoted as saying by India Today.
Rajya Sabha member and CPI(M) leader John Brittas wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking strong action against the makers of The Kerala Story as it, “severely threatens harmony, secularism and national unity apart from defaming Kerala.” He stated that the teaser's claims that 32,000 women from Kerala radicalised to join ISIS terrorist group is "absolutely rubbish and fallacious."
Sen he told AltNews, “Let the intolerance reach a crescendo. I’ll share my data after the film is released. Why should I defeat the cause of my film?”
There are no substantial proofs to corroborate Sudipto Sen's claims. While most of his supporters online say that the number may or may not be right, but the film is based on a true story, and banning it can be an attempt to curtail the creator's freedom of expression.
Of course, whether the number of women allegedly converted is 32,000 or 32, it doesn’t matter.
Radicalisation is a heinous crime, no doubt about it, but so is misinformation that can lead to the polarisation of society. False narratives in films that claim to be true stories will only discredit the real truth.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)