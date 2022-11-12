Who Made ‘The Kerala Story’ & Why Were They Embroiled in Controversies Before?

The Kerala Story is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. He is a producer and director of films and TV shows in India who has mostly backed stories that are centered around police officers, the Indian army, RAW agents, and terrorists. To mention a few, they are Akshay Kumar’s Holiday: A soldier is never off duty, John Abraham and Sonakshi Sinha's Force 2, and the Commando franchise with Vidyut Jammwal in the lead.

What are the controversies around him?

In 2012, he courted controversy after speaking up about the "political gains" involved in the "overt regressive censorship" behind his film The Dirty Picture (TDP).

Vipul said, "When you can have bold shows like Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao and Bigg Boss being aired, why not TDP, which had its cuts in place and had gotten a U/A certificate?"

Also, Elnaaz Norouzi of Sacred Games had accused Vipul of sexual harassment. In October 2018, during the #MeToo movement, the Iranian model-turned-actor alleged that Vipul made a sexual advance on her while they were "auditioning" for a part in his film Namaste England. He had, however, approached the IFTDA's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), which had gave him a clean chit in 2019, following an investigation.