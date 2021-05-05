BJP Organises Nationwide Protests As Mamata Takes Oath

"Those who were supposed to protect others are the ones responsible for this violence. They can take oath, everyone has the right to do that in a democracy. But we also take an oath that we'll dismantle the political violence in Bengal,” Nadda said.

"We pledge that we shall carry out our responsibility by happily accepting the mandate and play the important role of Opposition. We fought in Bengal to end political violence, appeasement and tyranny. We won't step back from dispensing our duties,” he added.

BJP units in other parts of the country also staged demonstrations.

A protest in Maharashtra was organised under former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.