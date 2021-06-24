Maharashtra: What is Triggering MVA Rift Speculations Once Again?

Is the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra starting to show signs of cracks? Political events that have transpired over the past few days in the state are creating the buzz that perhaps all is not well in the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance.

Indeed, there have been some intriguing cues to pick up on such as the Congress deciding to contest solo in the next Assembly elections that are due in 2024. Or the fact that the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Congress unit chief Nana Patole exchanged jibes over political ambitions of their parties for the next term.



On 9 June, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also had a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Although Thackeray said it was nothing unusual, the meeting raised a few eyebrows.