WB Assembly Ruckus: Speaker Rejects Governor Dhankhar's Request to Meet

"Urged Speaker WBLA for a meeting in next three days in view of unseemly ruckus and chaotic spectacle unfolded in the hallowed precincts of the August WB Assembly on 7 March during Governor's address under article 176 when decorum and propriety nosedived to lowest nadir," the Governor said.

The Speaker, however, rejected the Governor's request to meet within three days, saying that he was preoccupied due to the ongoing Assembly session, news agency ANI reported.

BJP MLAs had on Monday staged a protest in the Assembly alleging violence in the recent civic polls, leading to Governor Dhankhar tabling his inaugural speech instead of delivering it.