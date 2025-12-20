'Waiting for Abbu': Story of Tasleem Ahmed, The Forgotten Delhi Riots Prisoner

advertisement
“I, Tasleem Ahmed Shah, have been in jail without a trial for five and a half years now...When will my longing for justice come to an end?”
These lines are from one of the letters penned down by Tasleem in Tihar jail.
Tasleem is a name you might have not heard of or read in columns or headlines before, but it is a name infamously linked with the incarceration in Delhi riots 2020.
Forty-five year old Tasleem, much like Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima and others, remains behind the same bars, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) while justice remains elusive.
Tasleem’s story has so far, stayed neglected while his trial is moving at a painstakingly slow pace, taking enough time for his son and daughter to grow up to realise the gravity of the situation.
To understand the story of this forgotten Delhi riots prisoner, The Quint spoke to his wife, Fehmida Khatoon and accessed some sombre poems and letters written by Tasleem from jail.
Tasleem was first arrested from his residence by the special cell of Delhi police on 8 April 2020 in FIR 48/20 related to the road-block that happened under the Jafrabad metro station in North East Delhi.
Two months later, Tasleem was granted bail in this case, only to be re-arrested on 24 June 2020. This time, in FIR 59/20, charged under the draconian UAPA. Since then, more than five years have passed.
Awaiting justice, he wrote from Tihar Jail Number 08:
“My life has never been easy, but my spirit was never defeated,” wrote Tasleem, who recounted juggling through multiple jobs, from handling accounts in a multi-national company, coordinating for public exams such as SSC, to finally setting up a small coaching centre of his own.
Tasleem's pain, longing and the impact of this incarceration is reflected in these poems he has penned down in Tihar jail.
A few of the lines from one of his poems make it even more evident:
Half a decade of jail can take everything from a person. The longing becomes an eternal weight to bear while being away from the family. In exhaustion, Tasleem has exclaimed in his writing: “It feels like a lifetime”.
His letters also talk about how his imprisonment has overburdened Fehmida as well.
In one of the letters, he mentioned Fehmida, “patiently holding on to her faith," managing the house, fees, and daily needs “under the circumstances” against all odds.
He continued, "She is steadfastly doing her best to bring up the children."
Fehmida stated that the responsibility to look after their two children now lies entirely on her shoulders.
"My husband was the sole bread-winner in the family. After his wrongful arrest, we are on our own," she said.
Therefore, Fehmida has taken up tailoring work to support the family. "The education of my son and daughter is our first priority," she insisted. In the meantime, she continues to juggle between court hearings and jail visits.
In their last conversation, Tasleem had urged Fehmida to prioritize the education of their children at all costs.
He told her, as Fehmida recalled, "Take good care of children. You have to be both, the mother and father to them. Their tarbiyat (upbringing) and education shouldn’t be impacted because of this. This is the time to think about their future. I don’t know about my release. We thought all of this would be over in 2-3 months."
But five years later, the passage of time is the heaviest burden for Tasleem and his family. A daughter misses her Abbu, a son approaches adulthood and a father remains deprived of witnessing his kids grow up.
At home, the void is unbearable. Their daughter, Sara Afreen was just four-and-a-half years old when Tasleem was taken; their son was 11.
Fehmida added that now that the children are growing up, Afreen has realised some things herself. "She is aware of the reality now, sometimes, she does not stop crying before going to bed," said Fehmida.
The stigma of imprisonment has forced the family into seclusion. Fehmida has not told their neighbours or the children’s school about Tasleem's incarceration, fearing judgment and gossip.
When their son, Zaki — who recently finished his class 10 boards — tried to get admission for the 11 standard, several schools demanded the presence of both parents.
"We tried to negotiate without disclosing that his father is in jail," recounted Fehmida. "We even filed a bail application citing the admission process but it was denied." After months of struggle, he finally secured a seat in a school.
Nonetheless now, Fehmida and her children want to speak up for Tasleem even if they are scared while doing so.
The struggle reflects how every small, mundane step now requires a longer fight. The cost of Tasleem’s incarceration encircles the children’s future. The absence feels both, emotional and almost tangible.
In these five years, why is it that several other Delhi riots prisoners have made headlines but Tasleem was unheard of?
It was because Fehmida had led with caution.
On 29 July, Tasleem was granted a 15-day bail on account of Afreen getting severe jaundice and being unwell. Tasleem urged the family to attend solidarity protests and use their voice so that people can offer their support and in turn, raise their voice.
On 2 September 2025, the Delhi High Court denied the bail plea of Tasleem Ahmed along with Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Khalid Saifi and others in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.
“He (Tasleem) was weaker this time,” Fehmida recalled their meeting two days after the Delhi High Court's decision.
Fehmida describes it as the hardest moment so far. It was as if all their hopes in the judiciary were shattered.
Fehmida couldn’t help but try to hold back her own emotions, not wanting him to see her break down. In such a moment of helplessness, she urged him to keep faith and to trust that Allah sees what they are going through.
The jail visits are exacerbated by long periods of waiting. Court dates are set and pushed forward. For the authorities, Fehmida feels adjournments and delays are routine. For families like hers, “ek-ek second pahaad sa hai” (each second is like a mountain), a weight that presses on children, spouses, and parents.
And Fehmida has turned to her faith.
"Allah is ever watching, and he is witnessing all the injustice. Our faith makes us keep striving forward for justice. The hardship is indeed there, and it continues. But Allah provides rizq for us. I have to look after the children, their education, upbringing, and well-being," stated Fehmida.
Meanwhile, a perturbed Tasleem, in one of his letters, summarised his resistance, his hope to be free one day:
“baatil kitna bhi bhar jaye,
haq humesha us se upar hai”
(No matter how much the evil rises,
Truth will always prevail higher)