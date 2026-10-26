Unpopular Opinion: Vote Chori isn't a Silver Bullet for the Opposition

Five states are going to the polls early in 2027: Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. SIR or Gyanesh Kumar isn't emerging as a major electoral issue in any of these states.

This is similar to what had happened in Bihar in 2025. The Opposition led by the Congress had carried out a massive campaign alleging 'vote chori'. They did attract sizable crowds but it didn't have any significant impact on the election.

Bengal was a different case. It added to the communal vitiation of the election, giving the BJP a chance to showcase to its base that it is the only party trying to remove "infiltrators" from the electoral rolls.

This can possibly happen in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and contribute to polarisation in the election. But if it does, it's the BJP and not the Opposition who stand to gain.

According to the August 2026 Mood of the Nation Survey, the top issues for the public are related to the economy: unemployment (23%), price rise (16%) and economic growth (14%).

The survey also had interesting insights regarding the credibility of elections. 52 percent respondents said elections in India are "free and fair" while 47 percent said they felt "democracy is in danger". So around half the people aren't convinced about the functioning of our democracy.

However, half the people believing democracy is in danger isn't sufficient to help the Opposition so long as elections or credibility of democratic institutions isn't an important issue for the people.

Also, it must be said that 60% respondents said they support the SIR process.

So while the Opposition is well within its right to target the BJP and the CEC, it would be well advised not to lose track of the bread-and-butter issues that affect the people.

A past lesson is relevant here. The Congress' best phase after 2014 has been 2017-18 when it defeated the BJP in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka and came close to defeating it in Gujarat. At that time, the main plank of the Congress was economic: issues like demonetisation, GST, unemployment and agrarian distress.