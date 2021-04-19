VK Singh Faces Backlash On Tweet Asking for Hosp Beds, Clarifies

Union Minister General Vijay Kumar Singh landed himself in a controversy after a tweet on Saturday, 17 March, that the public perceived as reflecting the snowed under healthcare system.

The Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways posted a tweet on Saturday addressed to the Ghaziabad District Magistrate, asking to help someone who's brother needed a bed, and that beds were not available in the constituency.

Singh issued a clarification for the tweet after it was received in poor taste. The tweet resulted in many comments about how a minister, with his resources and privileges can’t find adequate healthcare facilities, indicative of the struggle of the general public in acquiring the same.