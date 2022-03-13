Vishwajit Rane Meets Goa Guv, Says 'Everything Isn't Political'

Two days after the Goa state election results were announced, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vishwajit Rane, who is being seen as a potential chief ministerial candidate, met Governor Sreedharan Pillai on Saturday, 12 March.

While this has piqued curiosity, Rane clarified on Twitter that it was "solely a personal visit to invite him to my constituency and take his blessings following my victory in the Assembly election."

"Everything is not political," he wrote in his tweet.