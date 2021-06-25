Why Haryana Wants Australia to Free Hate Crime Accused Vishal Jood

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been demanding the release of one Vishal Jood who is presently in jail in Australia.

Jood, a youth from Kurukshetra in Haryana, was arrested in Sydney on 16 April for a series of hate crimes against the Sikh community.

Khattar has even spoken to foreign minister S Jaishankar and sought his help on the matter.

A statement release from the director of public relations, Haryana government said that: