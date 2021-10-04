'Unacceptable': Why BJP MP Varun Gandhi Spoke Out on Lakhimpur Kheri Deaths

"The manner in which our Annadatas (food providers) were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri is unacceptable in any civilised society."

These are the words used by Varun Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, in his letter to state chief minister Yogi Adityanath, following the death of at least nine persons in Lakhimpur Kheri on 3 October. A majority of those killed were protesting farmers and a case has been filed against Union Minister Ajay Teni Misra's son Ashish in connection with the incident.

In his letter, Gandhi hails the deceased farmers as "martyrs" and says that the "they are our own citizens".